Why did Gabby leave Chicago Fire? Monica Raymund left cast

Gabby Dawson is no longer part of the Chicago Fire cast. Actress Monica Raymund played the part of Dawson for the first six seasons of the show but, unfortunately for viewers rooting on the relationship of Dawson and Casey, it had to come to an end.

The character of Gabby married Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer). The marriage had a few bumps in the road, especially when they were trying to have a child. But that’s not the reason she left the show.

Why did Gabby leave Chicago Fire?

During the final few episodes of Season 6, it was revealed that Gabby was looking into leaving her job with Station 51. When she was offered a chance to help the people of Puerto Rico, she jumped at the opportunity.

Monica Raymund made an official announcement that she was leaving the Chicago Fire cast following the Season 6 finale. It was surprising news for fans of the show; many of whom assumed she would return from Puerto Rico.

During Season 7, Gabby did show up to give Casey a real goodbye, but then she was gone for good. Is it possible she could return for more episodes later in the run of the show?

The way that Gabby Dawson left Chicago Fire keeps the door open for Monica Raymund to re-join the cast. That might be an interesting storyline to play out in Season 8 or 9 of the show, especially if it were to work well in the narrative.

As it stands, the character of Gabby is still mentioned every now and then, especially since Casey had a difficult time moving on.

It has certainly hindered his ability to be part of a new relationship, with the character struggling not to call his former wife.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.