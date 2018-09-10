Who will win So You Think You Can Dance? Genessy, Slavik, Jensen and Hannahlei battle it out

The So You Think You Can Dance finale airs tonight on FOX and the four finalists are ready to take the stage to battle it out one more time.

The four SYTYCD finalists — Slavik, Hannahlei, Jensen, and, Genessy — are all well-deserving of the title and the judges will have quite the task at figuring out the winner.

The finalist will be chosen with the aid of viewers, who have been casting their votes for the past week in the hopes of helping their favorite dancers get to the top.

The final four have had the judges a whole host of emotions thanks to their performances, skills, and talent. but the judges aren’t the only ones who are split when it comes to their favorite dancers.

The final four knocked out the competition, but the top title is still up for grabs… See who will win it all Monday at 8/7c on the season finale of #SYTYCD! 🥊🏆 pic.twitter.com/W6VP0QKHjQ — SYTYCD (@DANCEonFOX) September 8, 2018

So You Think You Can Dance viewers all have their own opinions — and have been sharing their support on Twitter in hopes that their favorite dancers win the title. Genessy has plenty of supporters because of her strong attitude, and sweet personality.

Im so nervous for them all but i want Gen to win! 🙌🏾😍😍 #sytycd — Shawtii Jae (@Rated_J3) September 7, 2018

Jensen Arnold has been a fan-favorite for a while, and she has both the talent and the support to win. But her competition is stiff, so being a fan-favorite won’t be enough to carry her through to the top.

Tomorrow is the day we find out if @jensenarnold37 wins #SYTYCD! But no matter what the final results are she’s already got a great future ahead of her! I hope she’s on the #DWTS troupe next year! #TeamJensen #ImAnArnoldFan @lindsayarnold @vibemom @josharnold20 @brynleyarnold — Danielle🐠💫 (@snowbubbleon) September 10, 2018

Hannahlei also has her share of passionate supporters, who are hoping she will come through and grab the title in the end.

I really want Hannahlei to win this thing. #SYTYCD — Carrie Raisler (@TVandDinners) September 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Slavik, the sole male finalist this season, has plenty of people cheering for him, as he has shown he can take criticism and advice to improve his dancing.

Just voted for Slavik to win #SYTYCD He has given us so much effort and he has improved so much. I’m going to miss watching him dance every week. — Tabb Asco (@TabbOG) September 4, 2018

On this season of So You Think You Can Dance, there hasn’t been a clear frontrunner who was won everything week to week. There are four amazing talents left and it’s anyone’s game at this point. The winner will be chosen from the final dances and the viewer votes, which will be revealed tonight.

The season finale of So You Think You Can Dance airs tonight at 8/7c on FOX.