Monsters and Critics
TV news - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Who will win MasterChef Season 8? Jason, Eboni and Dino battle it out

20th September 2017 by
The final three in the MasterChef finale

The final three in the MasterChef finale: Jason, Eboni and Dino

It’s the MasterChef season finale tonight on Fox — but who will be the winner?

The final three contestants, whitled down from the initial 20, are Dino Angelo Luciano, 28, from Bensonhurst, New York; Eboni Henry, 33, from Chicago, Illinois; and Jason Wang, 34, Newton, Massachusetts.

It comes after Cate Meade, Jeff Philbin and Yachecia Holston were all eliminated in the last episode on September 13.

In the season so far high school music teacher Jason has had the most wins in individual challenges with four — in episodes five, 14, 16, and 19.

Meanwhile dancer Dino has had three — in episodes 10, 16, and 19 — and addiction counselor Eboni has had two — in episodes 16 and 19.

However she and Jason are tied on the number of wins during team challenges — as both have five — while Dino has three.

The episode sees Joe Bastianich return as a judge, and sees the final three have to serve up a slap-up three-course meal using ingredients that they get to choose.

Based on past performance in the challenges, Jason looks like he might just edge it over Eboni and Dino. But as we all know, anything can happen in the MasterChef finale.

Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments below.

The two-hour MasterChef finale airs tonight at 8/7c on Fox.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages