Who went home on MasterChef? Episode 14 recap

The MasterChef recap from July 31 covers Episode 14 of the season. With just 12 home cooks left in the competition, it was time for them to do a battle on baking cakes.

Last time on the show, it was Sam Haaz who went home on MasterChef. He couldn’t survive preparing Alaskan king crab and then working through a Mystery Box Challenge that involved bread.

Would everyone be able to survive making the cakes? Their time on the show was on the line in what was an interesting episode.

MasterChef recap: Episode 14

The task placed in front of the top 12 home cooks may have seemed pretty simple in concept. An array of cakes were placed in front of them in a beautiful display.

The cooks were then asked to select a cake, replicate that cake, and then serve that cake. Having an example right in front of them the whole time was supposed to make it easier for everyone.

Who went home on MasterChef?

The MasterChef recap for Season 10, Episode 14 worked its way down to a bottom three home cooks. One of the bottom three was going to be sent home by the conclusion of the hour-long episode.

Brielle “Bri” Baker, Nick DiGiovanni, and Renee Rice were the bottom three this week. Nick prepared a Victoria sponge cake, Bri went with a simple carrot cake, and Renee baked a cheesecake.

When you finally win a challenge on #MasterChef. pic.twitter.com/cZSyD27LFP — MasterChef (@MASTERCHEFonFOX) August 1, 2019

Dorian Hunter made an impressive champagne cake, and she was chosen as the winner for the night. She was pleasantly surprised by the decision of the judges.

The home cook who went home on MasterChef was Renee Rice. She just didn’t prepare her cheesecake correctly, making it look ugly, described as being cream cheese on crumbs. It was the end of the road for Renee.

MasterChef airs Wednesday and Thursday nights at 8/7c on FOX.