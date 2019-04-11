Who went home on A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny tonight?

The newest MTV dating series A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premiered on Thursday night and just like expected, it was pretty wild. Twenty women joined the Jersey Shore bachelors in a mansion where the drinks flowed freely and everyone was fighting for Pauly and Vinny’s attention — but not everyone got to stay.

In fact, four women were sent home before the first night in the house was over. The first half of the show featured DJ Pauly D getting to know the first ten ladies. He spent a bit of one on one time with as many of them as he could, trying to get to know them in record time.

It was definitely party time with Pauly D as each of the girls tried to make their presence known. Some were successful in impressing the Jersey Shore star while others were just a little bit weird and one even reminded him so much of his ex that he just couldn’t get over it.

When it came down to the first round of eliminations, DJ Pauly D got kind of lucky as one girl eliminated herself. Throughout the night, Cate Lepera just couldn’t keep her composure and when confronted about her constant crying spree, she bawled and said she just didn’t think she was the right person for Pauly D.

He was absolutely perplexed and even tried to talk to Cate as she sat on the front steps of the mansion, again crying loudly about how she didn’t feel like she was a good fit.

Even though Pauly tried to comfort her, Cate just couldn’t settle in and eventually, she said that she just needed to get out of there.

That meant DJ Pauly D only had to choose one other girl to call a cab for and it was clearly a hard choice for him. When it came down to it though, he opted to keep the weird cat lady Derynn Paige, who looked like a sure thing to get the next ride out of town.

Instead, Pauly decided to send Alli Adams packing. Despite her perfect physique and some excellently placed tattoos, Pauly felt that she just looked way too much like his ex-girlfriend Aubrey O’ Day and because he couldn’t get past that, he called her a cab.

Next up was Vinny Guadagnino’s turn to meet ten girls and get to know them briefly before eliminating two. There was still plenty of weirdness but this time, no one self-eliminated and Vinny was forced to choose two to call a cab for while collecting the phone numbers of the other eight.

The first of Vinny’s picks to pack it up and go was Deseree Flores, which was honestly a huge surprise. She seemed to be pretty normal and it’s not really clear why he decided they didn’t have a connection but that’s the reason he used when he called her a cab.

She did bear a slight resemblance to Snooki though, making us think that maybe this was another issue of not wanting to look at one of the A Double Shot at Love girls and seeing someone else.

When it came to Vinny’s second elimination, those competing for his heart and viewers were both surprised again when he chose to send Shira Tran away. She is beautiful and full of life but according to Vinny, he decided to let her go because she “came on too strong” and she “tried too hard.”

A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.