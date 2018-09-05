Who was Whitney Houston’s friend Robyn Crawford?

Whitney Houston had a close friend and confidante in Robyn Crawford. Long before she found fame with her music, Houston worked as a model and an entertainer, and Robyn was there along the way.

The two became friends when they were just teenagers and Whitney really looked up to Robyn.

However, some people close to Houston believed that more was going on between her and Robyn than first met the eye.

Even though Whitney Houston lived a life where she had no problem going public with relationships that involved men, her friends suspected that Robyn and Whitney had a hidden romance for years.

Whitney never confirmed anything, and Crawford has also never publicly said anything about it.

In 2018 documentary film Whitney, Houston was seen talking about her first meeting with Robyn Crawford and how she knew they were going to be life-long friends.

She said: “I was 16 and we were working at summer jobs and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is really going to be a trip this summer — I don’t have any friends.

“And then here comes Robyn with this beautiful, beautiful afro. She was tall and very statuesque and I was like, ‘Wow man.’

“She stood up for me. I remember thinking, I’ve known this person seems like all my life.”

Houston’s longtime agent Nicole David told People magazine that Whitney and Robyn were very young when they met and she believes that it was both an emotional and a sexual relationship between the women.

However, fame supposedly got in between them, as Whitney Houston continued to grow her career, with their relationship transforming into a friendship with Robyn taking on the role of protector and employee.

After Whitney’s death, Crawford went into hiding and has kept a low profile since.

