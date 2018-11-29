Who was voted off Survivor last night? Two tribal councils take place

The castaways who got voted off Survivor last night might not have seen it coming. CBS aired two episodes, covering a two-hour span of David vs Goliath.

During the first hour of the night, Christian found a way to win the Individual Immunity, keeping himself safe from the vote. That wouldn’t be the case for someone from the former Goliath tribe.

In the second hour, it was Davie who won Individual Immunity, continuing the success that the former David tribe members were having. It also ensured he could help decide who would get sent to the jury next.

Coming into the night, it was unclear which former tribe would have the most power going forward. By the end of the two hours, a lot had changed.

Who was voted off Survivor last night?

At the first Tribal Council, Alec was voted off Survivor. He had come very close to winning the Immunity Challenge, lasting more than five hours against Christian. When Alec lost it, though, it punched his ticket to become a member of the Survivor jury.

Heading toward the second Tribal Council, the former David tribe had a huge advantage. Those David members had overtaken the former Goliath tribe, having one more member left than their opponents.

When the second Tribal Council took place, there were two names being mentioned as possible targets — Alison and Carl. It was tied at four votes apiece with one vote left. The 12th person voted out and the fifth member of the jury became Carl.

When Angelina tells Jeff she wants to negotiate with him… #Survivor pic.twitter.com/Acqp4fecG5 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 29, 2018

Episodes 10 and 11 from Survivor 37 packed a punch. This was a night that will certainly shake up everything from this point on, primarily based on who was voted off Survivor last night. There are now just eight castaways competing for the $1 million prize that comes with winning David vs Goliath.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.