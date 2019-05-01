Who was the judge on NCIS last night? Mike Farrell joins NCIS cast

Actor Mike Farrell joined the NCIS cast for the latest episode of the show. The character of Judge Miles Deakin was important to Episode 21 of Season 16, as most of the hour was spent in court.

The episode began in 1989, with a kid dying from what looked like a poisoned popsicle. Thirty years later, using technology that forensic scientist Kasie Hines (played by Diona Reasonover) has perfected, the NCIS team appears to have cracked the cold case.

Now, it’s time for them to go to court and show their findings, which is where nearly everyone begins to interact with Judge Miles Deakin. As the NCIS team testifies about their investigation, actor Mike Farrell begins to share a lot of scenes with them.

Who is Judge Miles Deakin from NCIS cast?

Long-time television viewers may have immediately recognized Mike Farrell when he popped up as part of the NCIS cast. He is best known for his role as B.J. Hunnicutt from the hit show M*A*S*H. That is the singular role that most TV fans will recognize him from previous to his stop on NCIS.

Over the years, Farrell has also guest-starred on a number of other shows, however, including Supernatural, Ghost Whisperer, Desperate Housewives, and Without a Trace.

The list of Farrell’s acting credits is quite extensive and it includes the role of Dr. James Hansen on Providence, Jonathan Kent on Superman (Dean Cain television show), and Judge David Bennett from Matlock.

#NCIS is turning up the heat on a 30-year old cold case. Catch a new episode tonight at 8/7c on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/uhipJ1BhOf pic.twitter.com/NjAK7hRdeo — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) April 30, 2019

While this may well be the only episode where Mike Farrell will serve as part of the NCIS cast, he did really well with the role.

The judge became very involved in the case and it was fun to see Farrell on the small screen once again. Viewers who loved M*A*S*H when it was making its historic run on television will certainly want to see Farrell as Judge Miles Deakin.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.