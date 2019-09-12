Who was evicted on Big Brother tonight? BB21 cast down to four

It was eviction night on Big Brother tonight, with a big vote deciding who would go to the BB21 jury next. But who would it be? Tommy Bracco and Holly Allen were both at risk with Cliff Hogg and Nicole Anthony in control.

Holly and Tommy were the two people on the block. Jackson Michie had nominated Cliff and Nicole has taken him down when she won the POV. Jackson then put Holly on the block as Cliff’s replacement.

Everything was set up as an exciting night for the show. It had to be embarrassing for Jackson to have Holly on the block during the week where he was the Head of Household. The episode certainly showed him getting emotional.

A lot of the Thursday night episode was used to build up to the Eviction Ceremony, with a lot of deals getting made or offered. It also appeared that there was no way everyone could or would honor their new deals with Cliff and Nicole.

#BB21 (show) Michie to Cliff – When we shook hands i thought it meant something Cliff – It did. And it kills me I might be breaking it pic.twitter.com/Q40emKPWot — #BB21 Live Feed Updates (@BB21LiveFeeds) September 13, 2019

Who was evicted on Big Brother tonight?

By a 2-0 vote, Tommy Bracco was evicted from the Big Brother house. He becomes the seventh member of the jury and will wait there until it is time for the season finale. That’s when the jury will get to say its piece to everyone.

The final four houseguests this season are Jackson Michie, Holly Allen, Nicole Anthony, and Cliff Hogg.

There are just five episodes left on the schedule now, showing how close we are to learning who has become the Big Brother 21 winner. Who will be the final two BB21 cast members sitting in those chairs?

Following the episode, an important Head of Household Competition was slated to take place. We are providing live coverage of the event, where readers can follow along as it all plays out. Who will be the next HOH?

Sign up now for your Big Brother news alerts!

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.