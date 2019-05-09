Who was Benny on Chicago Fire? Treat Williams guest-starred in important role

Benny became an intriguing member of the Chicago Fire cast and was mentioned during the latest episode of the show.

Though his last name wasn’t mentioned when the character was referenced, die-hard fans of the show know that he was Benny Severide. Benny was the father of Kelly Severide, who is played by Taylor Kinney on the show.

Benjamin “Benny” Severide wasn’t just Kelly’s father, as he was also a former firefighter who served with Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) on Squad 4. This allowed his backstory to be revealed slowly. It also ended up providing more of an impact on viewers.

Who was Benny on the Chicago Fire cast?

Treat Williams guest-starred as Benny Severide on the Chicago Fire cast. He appeared a lot in the first two seasons of the show and then only re-appeared during story arcs after that.

Early in Chicago Fire Season 7, the character of Benny Severide had a stroke and died. It was another difficult family tragedy for Kelly Severide to deal with, but he potentially found some closure during some of the following episodes of Season 7.

During Season 7, episode 20, a case that Benny worked on “for 15 years” came to the forefront. Firehouse 51 was dealing with a case of arson at a hair salon and Kelly figured out that it was similar to a case his father had never closed.

At the end of the episode, Kelly knocked on Boden’s door to tell him of his suspicions that a serial arsonist was committing crimes again.

There is a lot of ground to cover in the final two Chicago Fire Season 7 episodes. The May 15 episode is advertised to be focusing on an arsonist who is putting a lot of firefighters at risk.

As Kelly Severide conducts an investigation into previous cases, it’s always possible that a flashback or two could bring back actor Treat Williams.

The Chicago Fire season finale is coming up on May 22, so fans are going to want to tune in each Wednesday night to see how this story wraps up.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.