Who plays Yumika on The Walking Dead cast? Eleanor Matsuura is a new star

Eleanor Matsuura (center) plays Yumiko on The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Eleanor Matsuura takes on the role of Yumiko on The Walking Dead cast this season. She first appeared at the end of the last episode where Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln) was seen in Season 9.

Yumiko is one of the new arrivals to the show, first as someone who was invited by Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) to live at Alexandria. Then, after Michonne (Danai Gurira) decided they couldn’t stay, Yumiko went to Hilltop with her group of survivors.

It’s also important to note that Yumiko is the love interest of Magna, who is played by Nadia Hilker on The Walking Dead cast. Following the presentation of Season 9 Episode 10 of the show, both women appeared on the latest episode of Talking Dead.

Who is actress Eleanor Matsuura on The Walking Dead cast?

Actress Eleanor Matsuura is no stranger to television or film. Her IMDb page is littered with past roles, including an appearance in the new Wonder Woman film.

Recently, Matsuura was seen on Into the Badlands as Baron Chau. Before that, she appeared in the film MI-5 and as a recurring character on Cuffs (PC Donna Prager) and Da Vinci’s Demons (Madame Singh).

Matsuura’s character of Yumiko is already making an important impact on The Walking Dead cast. Though she has only been in a handful of episodes, there is a lot of foreshadowing that suggests she will have an important part in the coming conflict with the Whisperers.

The casting department did a great job at bringing on Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko for The Walking Dead cast. She has great chemistry with Nadia Hilker (Magna) and there appears to be a lot of room to explore that relationship in coming episodes.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.