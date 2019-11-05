Home > Smallscreen

Who plays Vince on The Resident? Scott Reeves is a familiar daytime face

By
5th November 2019
Scott Reeves at a General Hospital event.
Scott Reeves will debut on The Resident as Vince. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

The Resident is back tonight with a brand new episode and another new face. Vince will debut and viewers are likely going to recognize Scott Reeves in the role.

Back in Septemeber, Scott Reeves shared photos from the set of The Resident. The name Vince was on the door of the trailer where he was getting ready and waiting to be called. Reeves will debut as Vince on The Resident tonight but the length of time he remains on the show remains to be seen.

Viewers of the hit FOX show may recognize Scott Reeves from various places. He has been on several daytime dramas including Days of our Lives, The Young and the Restless, and General Hospital.

His gig on the NBC soap was short-lived but he ended up with a prize anyway. Scott Reeves met his wife, Melissa on the show and the two married in 1990.

Love trips to Atlanta

On The Young and the Restless, Scott Reeves played Ryan McNeil. He held the role for a decade before moving on. In 2009, he debuted as Steven Webber. Reeves held that role for a little over three years before exiting the show.

Primetime viewers may recognize Scott Reeves from his role in Nashville as Noel Laughlin, when he held a recurring role during Seasons 3 and 4 of the show. He as done other guest-starring roles on shows like Chicago Hope and The King of Queens as well.

Hmmmmmmmmm🎬

Aside from his acting career, Scott Reeves has some serious vocal talent. He is part of the country music duo, Blue Country. They put out one album and have been touring since 2003.

Also, he was part of the 80s cover band, Port Chuck with a few other General Hospital cast members. He toured with Steve Burton (Jason), Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), and Brandon Barash (Johnny) and performed at several soap-related events as well.

Be sure to tune into The Resident tonight to see Scott Reeves as Vince.

The Resident airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

Tiffany has been working as a writer for a decade, with a focus on soaps and reality TV.

She has been watching ABC soaps since she was a little girl, something that she bonded with her mom and grandma over. Recently, she has also found a love for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Aside from soaps, you can find Tiffany following the Duggars, Busbys, and the Waldrops as big families fascinate her and she has multiples of her own.

Tiffany has been published on various platforms including Yahoo! TV and AXS. In her spare time, you can find her chasing her sons, binge-watching Netflix, or daydreaming about extreme couponing.
