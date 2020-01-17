Who plays the new Carol Larabee on Last Man Standing? Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin recurs as Chuck’s wife

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin played Carol Larabee on last night’s episode of Last Man Standing, which aired on Fox.

Carol Larabee is the wife of Chuck Larabee (Jonathan Adams). The role was played by Erika Alexander when it originally aired on ABC for six seasons (2011-2017). The show moved to Fox for its seventh season in 2018.

The series follows Mike Baxter (Tim Allen), a marketing executive with a store chain in Denver, Colorado. His life is dominated by his wife, Vanessa (Nancy Travis), and three daughters, Kristin (Amanda Fuller), Mandy (Molly McCook), and Eve (Kaitlyn Dever).

Carol Larabee and her husband Chuck are neighbors of the Baxters. Chuck and Mike are also co-workers, and their wives, Carol and Vanessa, are friends.

In last night’s episode of the show, Vanessa is pleased with the success of her tutoring business, but Carol explains to her that her success is due to the failure of the public school system.

Vanessa feels bad about profiting from the deficiencies of the public school system, and Mike suggests she could run for State Assembly to help remedy the situation.

Viewers were introduced to Carol in Season 2 of the show, and in the last season (Season 6) of the show on ABC, Carol took a job in California, but she continues to appear on the show as a recurring character.

If you have been wondering who Tisha Campbell-Martin is, here is what you need to know.

Who is actress Tisha Campbell-Martin?

Tisha Campbell-Martin was born in Oklahoma City on October 13, 1968, and raised in New Jersey. She first appeared on TV as a child when she played a role on the PBS show The Big Blue Marble.

Early in her career, she worked with Eddie Murphy in the movies Another 48 Hours and Boomerang and then went on to receive critical acclaim for her role as Sydney in the House Party films from the ’90s.

In 1992, she picked up a big TV role alongside Martin Lawrence in his Fox series Martin. She played Gina but left the series in 1997 when she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Lawrence.

She returned to TV in 2001 to co-star with Damon Wayans in My Wife and Kids.

Campbell-Martin is also a singer. She released an album, titled Tisha, in 1992. The album includes tracks such as Push and Love Me Down.

Campbell-Martin was married to actor Duane Martin. They have two sons Xen and Ezekiel. Tisha announced in February 2018 that she had filed for divorce from Duane after 22 years of marriage.

Last Man Standing airs Thursdays on Fox Thursdays at 8/7c.