Who plays the fae Vignette in Carnival Row: Everything you need to know about Cara Delevingne

Amazon Prime introduced their brand-new fantasy series Carnival Row on Friday following two star-crossed lovers – the human Rycroft and the fae Vignette.

While the human is portrayed by a major Hollywood star in Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean, Lord of the Rings), Vignette is familiar but many fans might not remember where they know Cara Delevingne from.

Who is the fae Vignette?

Vignette is a fairy freedom fighter running from her homeland. At its heart, Carnival Row is a story about refugees from a war-torn world seeking refuge and finding a society that hates them for being outsiders.

It is very topical in today’s world.

When murders start, many believe that the fae brought the killer with them and it makes the strife worse.

That is when the police send in their best detective in Rycroft (Bloom) to investigate the murders.

That is when Vignette learns that he is the man she once loved who she thought died. The man who left her behind in a war-ravaged world.

Who is Carla Delevingne?

Cara Delevingne interestingly gained worldwide notice not for her acting skills but for modeling.

She was a model who started out at Vogue Italia before heading to the United States and picking up a ton of opportunities with everyone from Louis Vuitton to Victoria’s Secret.

Around this same time, she picked up her first role in the Joe Wright adaptation of Anna Karenina as Princess Sorokina.

Delevingne then gained critical acclaim with her performance in the 2015 indie film Paper Towns before taking a critical lashing for her performance as the villain Enchantress in the DC Universe movie Suicide Squad.

Cara Delevingne is also known in the tabloids for her dating life, as she has dated both singer St. Vincent, and most recently actress Ashley Benson, who she has been with for over a year.

Carnival Row is currently streaming all eight first season episodes on Amazon Prime.