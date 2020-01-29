Who plays Sophie on This Is Us at all ages?

Sophie on This Is Us, has been a pivotal person in Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) life since they were kids. Their romance blossomed from school-age crush to high school sweethearts to young married adults to a divorced couple who can’t seem to let go of each other.

Kevin and Sophie’s romance is the subject of the second episode in The Big 3 Trilogy, which is another round of episodes focusing on each of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) children.

Last week kicked off the trilogy with a Randall (Sterling K. Brown) centric show. In the newest episode, fans are taken on a journey that follows Kevin and Sophie through the years, including the current week, where he attends her mother’s funeral.

Like Kevin, Randall, and Kate (Chrissy Metz), various actresses play Sophie on the NBC drama. Let’s take a look at all three talented ladies.

Alexandra Breckenridge as adult Sophie

Alexandra Breckenridge plays adult Sophie on This Is Us, but fans many know the actress from her many other projects. The blonde beauty has been acting since she was a teenager. Her family even moved from Connecticut to Los Angeles so Alexandra could pursue her dream of acting.

Not only has Alexandra appeared on hit TV shows like American Horror Story, The Walking Dead, Life Unexpected, and True Blood, but she had a part in the Amanda Bynes film She’s The Man. Next up for the actress is the new Hallmark movie, Love in Store, premiering in February.

Alexandra is also a voice-over actress. Family Guy is her most successful voice-over project to date. Along with acting, Alexandra is an avid singer and photographer.

When Alexandra isn’t killing it in Hollywood, she is enjoying life with her guitarist husband, Casey Hooper. They have been married for five years and have two children, son Jack, and daughter Billie.

The family calls Atlanta home but spends time in Los Angeles when work calls for Alexandra or Casey.

Amanda Leighton as teenage/young adult Sophie

Amanda Leighton plays teenage/young adult Sophie on This Is Us. She was the last Sophie of the trio cast, but fans instantly knew she looked familiar.

Before heading to the NBC drama, Amanda spent four seasons on the Freeform drama The Fosters as Emma, the love of Jesus’ life. She recently reprised her role as Emma on The Fosters spin-off, Good Trouble during the Christmas special.

The blonde beauty is a California girl who was bitten by the acting bug at a young age. Amanda spent her teen years honing her craft in various guest-starring roles before landing arcs on Make It or Break It, as well as the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless.

She, like Alexandra, is also a voice-over actress. Amanda has spent several years doing voice work for The Powerpuff Girls, as well as Trolls: The Beat Goes On!

Amanda has been dating professional mixed martial artist Sage Monroe Northcutt for several years. Although she often shares pictures of the two on social media, the actress does not even mention him by name or speak about their relationship publicly.

Sophia Coto as young Sophie

Sophia Coto plays young Sophie on This Is Us and was the first of the three Sophie’s to be cast. She is also the youngest of the bunch, but Sophia is well on her way to forging a successful career in Hollywood.

Are you ready for some girl fun? #AmericanHousewife pic.twitter.com/CdjuT6wKkN — Sophia Coto (@TheSophiaCoto) January 24, 2020

Along with starring on the NBC show, Sophia has also appeared on the ABC sitcom American Housewife as Autumn. The character is the daughter of a Westport mom that Katy (Katy Mixon) despises.

Sophia is just now getting her start in showbiz, but she is already an in-demand actress. Along with her two network gigs, she also appears in the video game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Two hit TV shows and a video, not a bad start for the talented young actress.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.