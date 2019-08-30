Who plays Rycroft Philostrate in Carnival Row: Here is where you have seen Orlando Bloom

Carnival Row premiered this weekend on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about a police detective named Rycroft Philostrate, who is investigating a murder case involving the fae that live in his city.

Yes, this is a fantasy series with the fae as refugees from a war-torn world, who find nothing but hate from the humans they seek protection alongside.

As a fantasy series, that makes it a great fit for actor Orlando Bloom, who portrays Rycroft Philostrate in the Amazon series.

Rycroft Philostrate in Carnival Row

Carnival Row is an Amazon Prime Video original series that wants to tell a topical story about people fleeing a war-torn world only to find humans in the “free world” are less than welcoming.

Orlando Bloom is Rycroft Philostrate, a police officer who starts investigating a murder in the city that somehow ties in with the fae seeking refuge there.

That is when he meets the fae Vignette (Cara Delevingne), a magical being that he has a history with — even though he left her in the war-ravaged world and she believed he was dead.

This is a story of star-crossed lovers that might as well be Sherlock Holmes meets the world of Sookie Stackhouse.

Of course, Orlando Bloom might be the perfect actor for that genre.

It's time to uncover the secrets of #CarnivalRow, now streaming. pic.twitter.com/IqbKIL46y0 — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) August 30, 2019

Who is Orlando Bloom?

Orlando Bloom was getting his feet under him as an actor when he hit upon a role that made him a massive Hollywood star.

Peter Jackson cast him as the bow and arrow wielding elf warrior Legolas in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. After he finished that trilogy, he moved on to another massive franchise.

Bloom’s next stop was the massively popular Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, where he portrayed the swords-maker turned pirate Will Turner alongside Johnny Depp’s Capt. Jack Sparrow.

While Orlando Bloom has not been quite as prolific since then, he has some big movies under his belt outside those franchises.

Check him out in Kingdom of Heaven, but only watch the director’s cut of that film on DVD or Blu-ray.

Carnival Row is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video with its first season.