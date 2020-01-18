Who plays Remi Milburn on Sex Education? James Purefoy recurs as Otis’s cheating dad

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Actor James Purefoy returns in the recurring role of Otis’s dad Remi Milburn in Sex Education Season 2, which premiered on Netflix on Friday.

Otis’s dad Remi lives in America. He broke up with Otis’s mom, Jean (Gillian Anderson), after cheating on her.

In Sex Education Season 2, Episode 4, Remi, who is now married to Delilah, turns up unexpectedly and wants to spend some time with Otis (Asa Butterfield). Later, Jean and Remi start to make out after Jean is tipsy with wine but Otis interrupts before they go too far.

In Episode 5, Otis and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) go on a hike with Remi. Otis didn’t seem to think it was a good idea to let Remi lead them on the hike and his doubts prove to be true when they get lost in the forest as storm clouds gather overhead.

Remi has a meltdown in the rain after he struggles unsuccessfully to set up a tent. In his frustration, he lashes out at the tent.

Remi and Delilah later fall out. Otis first learns that Delilah dumped Remi for someone else. Otis tries to console his father but he later learns that Remi cheated on Delilah, just like he cheated on Jean.

Otis caught Remi cheating on his mom and the experience left him with lasting emotional trauma.

If you’ve wanted to know more about the actor who plays the Remi Milburn on Sex Education, here is what you need to know.

Who is James Purefoy?

According to IMDb, James Purefoy is an English actor born in Taunton, Somerset, England, on June 3, 1964. His parents were Anthony and Shirley Purefoy. Shirley managed an employment agency.

He attended Sherborne School and later Brooklands College in Weybridge. He worked on several jobs, including on a pig farm and as a porter at a hospital, and traveled to many countries across Europe before enrolling to study acting at the Central School of Speech and Drama.

Purefoy joined the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC ) and performed in several theater productions of Shakespeare’s plays before he began appearing on TV shows.

He played roles on several TV shows, including the BBC’s Calling the Shots, The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, and A Dance to the Music of Time on Channel 4. He also played Mark Antony on HBO’s TV series Rome.

More recently, he appeared as Laurens Bancroft on Altered Carbon (TV Series), as Kanjigar on Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, and as Wayne Addison on El Candidato.

His film credits including the starring role of Solomon Kane in the fantasy action movie of the same name. He also appeared in Feast of July, Bedrooms and Hallways, and Women Talking Dirty.

He was in a relationship with the actress Holly Aird and they have a son together, named Joseph. He is married to director and producer Jessica Adams and they have two sons, Ned and Kit, and a daughter Rose, together.

Sex Education Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.