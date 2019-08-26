Who plays Lucy on The Righteous Gemstones cast? Everything you need to know about Virginia Gardner

When the second episode of The Righteous Gemstones began, audiences relived last week’s huge climactic moment from the other point-of-view — Lucy, Scotty and Jack.

Remember, last week Jesse (Danny McBride) and his siblings set out to confront some blackmailers and ended up running over them with their van.

This week, the episode focused more on those extortionists than the Gemstones themselves.

But none of the three names that the extortionists used were listed in the cast credits on IMDb. So, who were these people and what do they have to do with The Righteous Gemstones?

One of them is none other than Gideon Gemstone (this is Jack). Scotty is played by Scott MacArthur. However, the third leaves in this episode when she figures out that they planned to leave her to die.

Who is Lucy on The Righteous Gemstones?

Scotty is the leader of the three people blackmailing the Gemstone family. However, he is also a jerk.

He spends much of this episode injured since he was run over in the season premiere of The Righteous Gemstones.

He also treats Lucy terribly.

Early on, he throws her down a hill to dispose of her body before realizing she is still alive. He breaks her out of the hospital, lies and says the Gemstones threw them both down the hill and then proceeds to treat her even worse at a motel.

Finally, she learns he was going to leave her to die, destroyed the blackmail tape, and leaves.

Who plays Lucy on The Righteous Gemstones cast?

Virginia Gardner portrays Lucy on The Righteous Gemstones cast.

Gardner attracted a lot of attention, specifically from the geek community, when she starred as Karolina Dean in Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu.

Karolina Dean is known on Marvel’s Runaways as Lucy in the Sky (L.S.D.), so even her name is an Easter egg.

Her casting likely came because this episode was directed by David Gordon Green and he also directed Gardner in his 2018 horror movie Halloween as Vicky, the best friend of Laurie Strode’s granddaughter.

The Righteous Gemstones airs Sundays at 10/9c on HBO.