Who plays Ginger on Stumptown? Cheryl Hines guest stars in fun new role

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Cheryl Hines on Stumptown seems like a fun treat for ABC viewers. She has a guest-starring role on the January 22 episode of the show, but it certainly looks like one that could occur again during the run of the series.

ABC has done a lot to keep this appearance under wraps, including keeping her character’s identity a secret as well. That plays a bit into the Stumptown spoilers here, as she seems like the perfect friend for Cobie Smulders’ character.

The episode is called Dirty Dexy Money, and it will have Dex Parios (Smulders) becoming fast friends with a new client. According to ABC, the client is the owner of a male strip club who has been mysteriously losing money. That client is played by actress Cheryl Hines.

Who plays Ginger on Stumptown?

Actress Cheryl Hines has been acting for years, and she seems like a great choice to be Ginger on Stumptown. As previously mentioned, this is also the type of character who could come back in future seasons based on fan reception.

Hines is probably still best-known for her role as Cheryl David on Curb Your Enthusiasm. She has played the role for years and continues to draw critical acclaim as the wife of Larry David on the show.

Read More When does Stumptown return to ABC with new episodes?

Other shows that Hines has appeared on include Everybody Loves Raymond, Scrubs, Hannah Montana, Brothers & Sisters, and in the starring role of Dallas Royce on Suburgatory.

As for co-starring in films, Hines also has a lot of credits there as well. Recently, she starred as the mother of Kristen Bell’s character in Bad Moms Christmas. Other movies she has been in include RV, Waitress, The Ugly Truth, Labor Pains, and Cake.

This is one of those episodes that Stumptown fans definitely want to tune in for on January 22. Not only will it have Dex making new friends, but it will continue Grey helping out Hoffman and his new partner with the carjacking case.

Stumptown airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on ABC.