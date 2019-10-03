Who plays Dr. Marcel on Chicago Med? Dominic Rains joins cast

Dr. Crockett Marcel is the latest character to join the Chicago Med cast. Played by actor Dominic Rains, this is a move to replace two of the doctors who just exited during the season premiere.

In the final moments of the season premiere, viewers learned the fates of Dr. Connor Rhodes and Dr. Ava Bekker. The people who played them, Norma Kuhling and Colin Donnell, were written out of the show.

The writers and producers of the show didn’t wait to find replacements, as they introduced one new doctor and brought back two over the first two episodes of Season 5. That includes Ato Essandoh returning to his role of Dr. Isidore Latham.

Who plays Dr. Marcel on Chicago Med cast?

Actor Dominic Rains was brought into the fold in an interesting manner. With the shift needing someone to step in during the season premiere, Sharon (played by S. Epatha Merkerson) asked someone from the night shift to stay on longer. That person was Dr. Marcel, who jumped into the action of saving lives.

His second episode was called “We’re Lost in the Dark” and involved the hospital losing power, forcing the doctors to perform a lot of procedures without electricity. One such “save” took place in a stalled elevator. It was also a prime opportunity to allow Dr. Marcel to shine in one of the operating rooms and that’s exactly what he did. He performed heart surgery with no electricity, which may have also changed the fate of another doctor.

Say hello to the newest member of #ChicagoMed! 👋 pic.twitter.com/tjcH8jIYm7 — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) September 26, 2019

Rains has had a lot of parts on television and in films, recently playing Kasius on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He also appeared in 36 episodes of General Hospital as Dr. Leo Julian and in 13 episodes of General Hospital: Night Shift back in 2007.

The veteran actor was born as Amin Nazemzadeh in Tehran, Iran, and has been working in the business for years. Social media has been a bit unkind to Rains so far, as a lot of fans are still upset about Donnell leaving the cast. Maybe that will change as viewers get used to him.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.