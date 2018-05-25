Who is Xander on Days of our Lives: Paul Telfer is steaming up the screen as Salem’s bad boy

Sexy bad boy Xander (Paul Telfer) on Days of our Lives always entertains: shirt or no shirt! Who is this recently returned Kiriakis kin with a wicked smile and an even more wicked wit — and who is the actor who plays him?

If you’ve just tuned in, you know that Xander brought bad girl Theresa (Jenn Lilley) home to Salem and her family. She was being held by a Mexican drug lord, and Xander wants to take over his empire.

In typical Xander fashion he agreed to rescue her only if she gave him a chip containing key business intel that she stole from El Fideo (Andoni Gracia).

Xander is a dangerous rogue who doesn’t like happy people so currently he seems intent on needling loved up couple Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and Eric (Greg Vaughn). Plus he wants to worm his way back into his Uncle Victor’s (John Aniston) good graces.

Which may not be so far-fetched as sneaky business foe Kate (Lauren Koslow) is planning a hostile takeover of their family business, Titan Industries.

Prior to his latest visit Xander debuted on DOOL in March 2015 and left town in August 2015. At that time Xander did indeed help Victor, mainly by being the thug who menaced his enemies, such as Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry).

Want to know more about the talented actor who brings the man fans love to hate to life? We have the full scoop for you!

Scotland native Paul Telfer has appeared in NCIS, CSI, Once Upon a Time, Spartacus, The Vampire Diaries, and Miss Conception, and his wife is Broadway actress Carmen Cusack.

His film credits include Miss Conception, Young Alexander the Great, and Son of Morning. In 2014 he voiced characters in the video games Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and Sunset Overdrive.

And, unlike his alter ego, Telfer has a lot going on upstairs: in 1999 he graduated with First Class honors in Film Studies from the University of Kent at Canterbury.

So fans, what do you think Xander’s agenda is for being in Salem this time around? We want to hear what you think The Shirtless Torso is about to get up to!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.