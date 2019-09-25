Who is Thingamajig on The Masked Singer Season 2?

The Thingamajig is an interesting character on this season of The Masked Singer. As he told the judges, he’s a thing that likes to “majig.” Needless to say, he didn’t offer many clues as to who he was after his performance, but one thing is for certain – he can sing.

However, one thing kept the judges from thinking outside the box. In fact, all of their guesses were tall men who were current or past athletes. The Thingamajig is tall, there’s no doubt about that. And even on Twitter, most of the guesses were athletes.

His number was number 4 for the cavs #TheMaskedSinger #ImanShumpert — 💍 (@__IAmTammy__) September 26, 2019

Some of the guesses included John Salley, who is a former NBA player. However, he’s also known for being the reunion host for Basketball Wives. Michael Jordan was another possible guess from fans, as he’s also a tall retired NBA player.

On the show, the judges guessed that it could be Dennis Rodman and Stephen Curry. It was brought up that Rodman is currently overseas, so he was written off as a possible guess. Curry was also quickly scrapped, as his height didn’t quite match.

It does seem that there’s a common theme with the guesses – he’s an NBA player, either current or past.

Thingamajig walks with swag. Nice voice. A basketball player. Lebron? Kobe? Magic reference tho…Orlando Magic player? #TheMaskedSinger — Lynn 💋 (@jamaicncreolesd) September 26, 2019

Of course, the clues are tougher this season, so the celebrities are only giving tiny snippets of themselves. There have been no basketball references in the clues for Thingamajig, but he is moving on in the competition, so he could offer more personal clues later on in the competition that could reveal a possible connection to a team or a specific sports association.

Right now, the best guesses are tall and possibly retired basketball players. It would make sense as the basketball season has been done for a while and won’t start up again until October, giving the players plenty of time to compete.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.