Who is the girl in the NFL 100 commercial? Sam Gordon, Sarah Thomas, and Beth Mowins all feature

During the Super Bowl last night, the NFL 100 commercial featured some famous faces, including female influencers in the NFL, such as Sam Gordon, Sarah Thomas, and Beth Mowins. Individually, these ladies have all contributed to the sport of football in their own ways.

Watch the commercial below and see if you can spot the ladies.

Sam Gordon is the girl who catches the ball and challenges Richard Sherman to take it from her. Sam is a teenager from Salt Lake City, but she has some amazing football stats already.

She made headlines back in 2012 when she was just 9 years old, after scoring 35 touchdowns on 232 carries with a total of 1,911 rushing yards while playing against mainly all-male teams.

Gordon made headlines again in 2015 when she helped set up the Utah Girls Tackle Football League because she wanted to continue playing football but found out there were no more leagues which girls could play in.

The league, including fifth and sixth graders, is believed to be the first of its kind in the country. In 2018, she won the inaugural Game Changer award at the NFL Honors for the role she played in inspiring other young girls to play football.

Sam has her own YouTube channel, where you can see her in action and learn more about her.

Sarah Thomas also made a brief appearance in the commercial. Thomas made history back in 2015 when she became the NFL’s first full-time female official, and recently made NFL history again by becoming the first female on-field official in a playoff game.

Beth Mowins also made an appearance during the commercial. Mowins is best known for her work with ESPN, and she became the first female broadcaster to call a nationally televised NFL game back in September 2017, when she worked alongside former NFL head coach Rex Ryan in a game pitting the Los Angeles Chargers against the Denver Broncos.

Had we been on the other side of the table, Eli and I could have gotten to that fumble #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/6q5gTt6Fm0 — Beth Mowins (@bethmowins) February 4, 2019

Mowins has a long career in sports, joining ESPN back in 1994. However, she didn’t start calling college football until 2005 for the network. She would later make history with her NFL debut.