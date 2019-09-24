Who is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille on FBI? Alana De La Garza joins cast, replaces Sela Ward

The new Special Agent in Charge on FBI is Isobel Castille. She steps into the void left by character Dana Mosier, who decided to retire during the Season 1 finale of FBI.

During Season 2, Episode 1, the CBS audience gets introduced to a number of new characters, including John Boyd as Stuart Scola and James Chen as Ian Lim. The FBI cast will also see a lot of guest stars in Season 2.

Count down is on. Tonight! ⁦@FBICBS⁩ Great new additions to the cast! Powerful story! Don’t miss! pic.twitter.com/QXf6PuhK6Y — Jeremy Sisto (@JeremySisto) September 24, 2019

Who is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille on FBI?

Actress Alana De La Garza is the biggest addition to the FBI cast, especially since she will be featured in nearly every episode. She will preside over Maggie (played by Missy Peregrym), OA (Zeeko Zaki), Kristen (Ebonée Noel), and Jubal (Jeremy Sisto).

Television viewers are sure to recognize De La Garza, who has had several memorable roles over the years. One of them was as Connie Rubirosa for a long run on Law & Order. She also spent time on CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and Law & Order LA.

Taking over for Sela Ward, who was really good as Dana Mosier, is going to be a tough task. Hopefully, it is one that De La Garza can step in to right away because the boss is an important position on a show like this one.

De La Garza will make her first appearance during Season 2, Episode 1 on September 24. It is called “Little Egypt” and it is going to be a big test for OA as he sees a terrorist target a place where he spent a lot of time growing up.

During its debut season on CBS, FBI really helped bridge the gap between NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans on Tuesday nights. It returns to the same time slot on Tuesday night and with some new faces in the cast, it will seek to keep viewers interested in Season 2 and beyond.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.