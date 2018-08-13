Who is RoccStar the producer on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood?

Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood may be the best season of the VH1 series yet, thanks in part to RoccStar. Recently, the producer who has worked with top acts like Chris Brown joined LHHH and quickly took aim at A1.

Just one of many new faces added to Season 5, RoccStar’s real name is Leon Youngblood Jr. The 28-year old goes by RoccStar and has made a name for himself by producing hits for artists including Rihanna, Usher and Kendrick Lamar and many more.

When RoccStar made his debut on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, he made it clear that he was coming for A1 Bentley. He started by trying to swipe an artist that A1 was working with but Apple Watts shut him down. Clearly, he’s not done causing trouble yet.

In fact, it looks like the drama between A1 and RoccStar is just heating up. A new report from The Jasmine Brand claims that Lyrica is pregnant and with all of the Safaree Samuels cheating drama, there’s going to be a big “who’s the baby daddy?” drama going on.

How does RoccStar fit into that equation? Well, they also say that he will claim to have slept with Lyrica Anderson too.

In any case, RoccStar is stepping deep into the Love & Hip Hop drama this season and that should have a lot of people wondering just exactly who he is.

RoccStar isn’t just any old producer. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2015 for his contribution to the 50 Shades of Grey Soundtrack. He also produced Chris Brown’s 2014 album X, which was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

He made his debut in May with a new single called Confidence that is clocking just under 100,000 clicks since the video was dropped in April.

It’s safe to say that RoccStar is multi-talented but also super messy. That sounds like the perfect combination for the newest face to stir things up with the Love & Hip Hop crowd.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.