Who is Kenya Moore’s husband Marc Daly on The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta is already full of love. Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore all have new men in their life. However, Kenya is the only one who has confirmed that she tied the knot with her special someone.

The last time we saw Kenya, she was still trying to break free of her problematic ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan.

After a very rocky relationship and even rockier break up, the two called it quits for good.

Now the Queen of Twirls is officially Mrs. Marc Daly.

In a super-secret intimate wedding. Kenya married restaurateur Daly without letting any of her co-stars or even the network know!

Apparently, she’s known her husband for a while and reportedly had been dating since December before they wed on June 10 — much to the dismay of Matt Jordan.

Businessman Daly is 47 years old and father to at least one child. He has many ties to the culinary scene including a restaurant in Brooklyn called SoCo. The pair met after being introduced by chef Roblé Ali.

Although many people have called the marriage fake, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss have both publicly defended Kenya saying that not only is it the real deal but Kenya is also very happy.

Moore has also been showing the naysayers that her marriage is for real by uploading photos of them together on her own social media.

Happy Birthday to my husband my one and only…my everything. -Your wife for life #MrsDaly A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Aug 11, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

During interviews for RHOA, Moore gushes about how she’s found the love of her life and even showed up to a talk show on Halloween wearing her actual wedding gown.

Are you happy that Kenya finally found someone to make her a wife?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.