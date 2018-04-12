Who is Kelly Severide’s mom on Chicago Fire? Kim Delaney was NYPD Blue and Army Wives star

Kim Delaney has joined the cast of Chicago Fire as Kelly Severide’s mom Jennifer Sheridan — but who is she and what is her background?

Kim is probably best known to TV viewers for playing Det. Diana Russell on NYPD Blue and Claudia Joy Holden on Army Wives.

She played Det. Russell for eight years from 1995 to 2003, spanning 132 episodes, while she starred in 104 episodes across all seven seasons of Lifetime’s Army Wives between 20017 and 2012.

Delaney recently also played Dr. Nancy Redman in Murder in the First, and other past roles include Rebecca Bloom on The O.C., Megan Donner on CI: Miami and Kathleen Maguire on Philly.

She began her acting career in the early 80s, with her debut role being as Jenny Gardner Nelson on ABC series All My Children. From 1989 to 1990 she starred as Alex Devlin in Tour of Duty.

She has also taken on several minor movie roles both on the big and small screen.

On Chicago fire, her character Jennifer is the friendly church-going mom of Kelly Severide. She previously went through a messy divorce with her ex-husband Benny.

Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.