Who is Jocelyn on The Walking Dead? Actress Rutina Wesley guest stars

18th March 2019 8:36 AM ET

Actress Rutina Wesley guest-starred as Jocelyn on The Walking Dead cast. During the episode called “Scars,” a series of new scenes were intertwined with flashbacks from the pasts of Daryl Dixon (played by Norman Reedus) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

In a scene that went to back to shortly after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared, a new group of people showed up at the gates of Alexandria. One of them was named Jocelyn, a person who had been friends with Michonne from before the outbreak took place.

Michonne welcomed Jocelyn and her group of kids into Alexandria, at first becoming very excited about reuniting with her friend. Things turned sour very quickly, though, as Jocelyn kidnapped the kids from Alexandria, including Judith Grimes. It forced a pregnant Michonne and Daryl to try to hunt them down.

The Walking Dead cast: Who play Jocelyn?

The role of Jocelyn is played by actress Rutina Wesley on The Walking Dead cast. Though “Scars” is the first time that Wesley has guest-starred on the show, her face is very recognizable from other roles she has played in film and on television.

Wesley starred as Tara Thornton on the hit HBO show True Blood for a number of years. More recently, she has appeared as Nova Bordelon on Queen Sugar. Some other roles of Wesley’s include recurring stints on Arrow, Hanibal, and The Cleveland Show.

Unless there are some future flashback scenes involving Michonne, “Scars” is likely the last time that Jocelyn is on The Walking Dead cast. Due to her actions in the episode, Jocelyn was killed by Michonne, likely bringing an end to her time on the show. Still, it was an impactful scene, causing emotional scars that could surface again for Michonne, Daryl, or Judith

