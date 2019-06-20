Who is Jimmy Dale on Queen Sugar? David Alan Grier portrays the new character

Queen Sugar Season 4, Episode 2, titled I No Longer Imagine, which aired on Wednesday, introduced viewers to Jimmy Dale, played by David Alan Grier (In Living Color).

We first meet Jimmy Dale when he stops to help a woman fix her car on the side of the road. The woman is relieved and happy to receive help from the charming man.

We later see the gentleman complimenting a restaurant chef. Then he comes to a hotel and asks about Vi’s diner. He wants to see Aunt Vi, and when the front desk attendant asks for his name, he tells him he is Jimmy Dale.

Before the episode ends, Aunt Violet (Tina Lifford) finally begins to read Nova’s (Rutina Wesley) book and is upset when she comes to the passage where the book details her past abusive relationship with Jimmy Dale.

Aunt Violet thought Nova’s book was mostly about Ernest (Glynn Turman), but Hollywood (Omar Dorsey) told her that the book is not just about Ernest and urged her to read it.

Vi’s so focused on her business — Vi’s Prized Pies & Diner — that she hasn’t paid enough attention to the goings-on around her and Hollywood has been trying to protect her. But she had sensed there might be unsavory secrets of her own disclosed in the book.

Dale is someone from Aunt Vi’s past who is now returning to her life. He appears to be someone Aunt Vi would rather forget about and have nothing to do with.

While the show has not yet revealed the exact nature of Aunt Vi’s relationship with Dale, fans believe he is most likely an ex returning to disrupt her happy marriage and successful business life.

It is also not yet sure how much Hollywood knows about Jimmy Dale and how he will react to having him around. But we’ll be seeing more of Dale in the upcoming Episode 3, titled Where My Body Stop or Begins, and fans are worried about how his coming will impact Vi’s life.

Members of the Bordelon family are upset about Nova’s new memoir Blessing & Blood. Charley and Ralph Angel don’t want to see the book published. They are pained that Nova is disclosing family secrets and revealing details about their personal lives without their consent.

Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) is upset that Nova wrote about Blue’s (Ethan Hutchinson) paternity and his life in prison. Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) tells Ralph she has a plan to stop the book from going to print, but what she plans to do remains to be seen.

What is more baffling is the extent of Nova’s absorption in her dream of creating a biographical masterpiece, so much so that she doesn’t appear to care about the consequences to other members of the family