Who is insurance broker Katherine Casillas on NCIS: Los Angeles cast? Moon Bloodgood guest stars on new episode

Moon Bloodgood returns as Katherine Casillas on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for an all-new episode of the show.

During the Sunday night episode, called Concours D’Elegance, the NCIS team works on a case that links the theft of an undersea drone prototype to a video game streamer’s elaborate party.

According to CBS, Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) are going to cross paths again with insurance broker Katherine Casillas (Moon Bloodgood), who insures the gamer’s property and processions.

Additional members of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast who will appear in the episode include Daniela Ruah as Kensi, Eric Christian Olsen as Deeks, and Renée Felice Smith as Nell.

When a streamer's epic party threatens national security, the #NCISLA team swings in to stop the dangerous fun and games. Catch an exciting new episode this Sunday after @60Minutes. pic.twitter.com/OTJ0mQrZ2Z — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) November 7, 2019

Who is Katherine Casillas on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Actress and model Moon Bloodgood first appeared on the show for Season 11, Episode 5. She is back for Episode 7, so CBS viewers should already be familiar with her.

Gerald McRaney as Admiral Hollace Kilbride on NCIS: Los Angeles cast Related posts you might like

In the past, she has been very noticeable on television and in films. She appeared as a recurring character on Journeyman and Daybreak, but really got noticed for her starring role in Terminator Salvation with Christian Bale.

Recently, Bloodgood has been seen as Anne Glass on Falling Skies and as Rox Valenzuela on Code Black. Now, she is playing an interesting role within the NCIS: LA cast.

How do you think this returning face will shake up this week's #NCISLA? pic.twitter.com/ctBh9l75P7 — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) November 6, 2019

Actress Medalion Rahimi is also advertised to be returning as NCIS Special Agent Fatima Namazi in the new episode, so it sounds like there are going to be several storylines that the main characters are running with.

As a reminder, the last episode of the show involved the NCIS team working with two former criminals from England. The character of Ricky Dorsey had his daughter kidnapped and the good guys become involved in order to keep a dangerous weapons system out of the hands of the bad guys.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.