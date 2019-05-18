Who is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight? Season finale boasts Avengers: Endgame star

The season finale for Saturday Night Live is tonight. One of the stars of Avengers: Endgame will host the final spring 2019 episode.

Ant-Man himself, actor Paul Rudd, is the host for Saturday Night Live on May 18.

This will be the fourth time that Rudd has hosted SNL, while he has appeared a few other times as a guest.

Rudd will also take the SNL stage for the first time since finding success in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has gone from being a recognizable actor to a superstar on the big screen in a very short time.

In addition to his role as Ant-Man, Rudd has been in films like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, This is 40, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Knocked Up.

Early in his career, Paul Rudd was best known for his roles as Josh on Clueless and Mike Hannigan on Friends (Phoebe’s husband).

Musical guest DJ Khaled on SNL

Music star DJ Khaled has released 11 studio albums and he is on the Saturday Night Live season finale to help promote his newest one.

Father of Asahd is his follow-up to 2017’s Grateful and he will perform two songs from it during the May 18 SNL episode.

Recently, DJ Khaled also made an appearance as himself in Pitch Perfect 3. He will continue his involvement with films, voicing a character in Spies in Disguise and he is currently working on Bad Boys for Life.

THEY told me I would never perform on @nbcsnl ! So I’m performing on the @nbcsnl FINALE! And we doing it BIG! Tune in tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fzdtmXwAgb — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) May 17, 2019

The Saturday Night Live season finale gets started at 11:29 p.m. ET (8:29 p.m. PT), with live coverage across the country.

It was a good move by NBC to make the show available in a live format to all viewers. Previously, the West Coast had to wait three hours to watch what everyone on the East Coast had already seen.

Season 44, episode 21 is also likely to have surprise guest stars, as that’s what typically happens during a season finale, but also because Rudd has a lot of celebrity friends and co-stars. As shown above, DJ Khaled is bringing along a few friends.