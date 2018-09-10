Who is Evelyn from Basketball Wives’ daughter?

Evelyn Lozada’s daughter Shaniece Hairston was mentioned on the Basketball Wives season finale. Bringing up Shaniece almost ended in Evelyn brawling with Jennifer Williams. Now, VH1 viewers want to know more about Evelyn’s adult daughter.

Shaniece Hairston is almost as popular as her famous mother. With a current Instagram follower count of 887k and a lucrative modeling deal with Good American, Shaniece is doing pretty well for herself.

On top of that, Shaniece signed with Wilhelmina Models back in 2015 and she’s a reality star. Shaniece Hairston stars on Livin Lozada with her mom Evelyn. The next season is starting soon on OWN.

What did they say about Shaniece on Basketball Wives?

Over the years, there have been a few rumors about Evelyn’s daughter that wouldn’t sit well with any mother. Some of those rumors were brought up on the Basketball Wives finale.

Some of the things Jennifer allegedly said were so bad that neither Shaunie or Malaysia would even repeat them.

According to Bossip, those rumors include claims that years ago, Shaniece was actually paying the bills because Evelyn was broke. There were also questions about where Shaniece was getting that money.

Some of the suggestions were not so nice and since Shaniece wasn’t an adult at the time, we’ll just leave it at that.

As Jennifer Williams pointed out on the Basketball Wives season finale, she has known Shaniece she was just 6 years old. So if she really spread the rumors that the cast is accusing her of, that’s pretty nasty. Not only that, but it explains one way how the rumors could have made their way to the blog over the years.