Ellie Kemper appeared on America’s Got Talent Judge Cuts 3 on last night’s episode of the show. During this round of AGT, celebrities join the judges’ panel to help decide which acts will advance to the live shows.

Each night during this round, a celebrity guest-judge is also given a Golden Buzzer to press. She rewarded Light Balance Kids with her Golden Buzzer, sending them straight to the live shows. It was a big moment during the episode.

There are now 21 acts that have advanced to the 2019 AGT quarterfinals, each one of them hoping to take home the $1 million prize this summer.

Who is Ellie Kemper from America’s Got Talent Judge Cuts 3?

Kemper is an actress who has had starring roles in a number of very popular films and television shows. That includes serving as a voice in Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Secret Life of Pets, and Sofia the First.

Some of Kemper’s more memorable roles have been as Kimmy on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as Erin on the U.S. version of The Office, and as Becca in the film Bridesmaids. She was also in 21 Jump Street, The Lego Batman Movie, and Identity Theft.

Having Kemper join Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, and Juliane Hough for America’s Got Talent Season 14 was a nice treat. She has the type of personality that works well on the stage, as seen during her guest-appearances on the Alec Baldwin game show Match Game.

While Kemper won’t be returning for more AGT episodes this summer, it was certainly fun seeing her take part in Judge Cuts 3.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.