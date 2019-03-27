Who is Edgar in Riverdale? Mr. Evernever is Chad Michael Murray

27th March 2019 11:13 PM ET

Riverdale has been flaunting the character of Edgar Evernever for weeks. The mere mention of his name piques curiosity. So who is the leader of The Farm and what does he want with the people of Riverdale?

Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) joined The Farm when it was revealed that her husband, Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) was the Black Hood. Of course, it didn’t hurt that her other daughter, Polly, and her twins were members of the cult already, and now, Betty (Lili Reinhart) is left to fend for herself.

Who is Edgar Evernever?

It was announced several weeks ago that Chad Michael Murray would be cast in a role on Riverdale. Quickly, it was figured out that he would be Edgar Evernever, the man behind The Farm. He is in Riverdale for a reason, but what could it be?

He moved to Riverdale at the request of Polly (Tiera Skovbye). She wanted someone to help her mother after the truth about her father came to light. Is this the answer Alice was looking for?

Only time will tell, but Edgar Evernever is willing to do whatever it takes to grow The Farm. With the potential of Alice Cooper by his side, things are looking up for the cult.

Who is Chad Michael Murray?

When Edgar Evernever was introduced, some viewers recognized him immediately. Chad Michael Murray is best known for his role on One Tree Hill as Lucas Scott. Aside from that, he has appeared on other shows such as Dawson’s Creek, Gilmore Girls, and Agent Carter.

Movies are also a big deal for Chad Michael Murray. He has been in several throughout his career. Freaky Friday was one of the bigger ones, but House of Wax and A Cinderella Story are also notable.

Now, the question is how long will Edgar Everever be in Riverdale. Why he is in town and what he wants also remains unknown, and viewers are waiting to see what happens next.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on the CW network.