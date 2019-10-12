Who is Dom on The Blacklist?

The Blacklist is back for the seventh season and things are already getting twisted. The NBC show has characters come and go, even taking a break and returning several episodes or seasons later.

Dominic Wilkinson (Brian Dennehy) was introduced to The Blacklist in 2016. The character is mysterious and important, with his connections to Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) being personal. He is her grandfather as his daughter is Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins).

As things are explored this season, Dom will be a part of it. During The Blacklist Season 7 premiere, viewers watched as his life was hanging in the balance following an assault on his home. He was wounded in the chest and the prognosis looked grim.

With Dom gone, Red (James Spader) would get a small relief. He knows that Red isn’t really Red, and that could cause so many problems for him. Right now, it is a delicate balance. If Dom survives, he may have significant injuries. It would be the perfect time for him to get rid of the man who holds his life in the balance without making it look like he is at fault.

Thankfully, Jon Bokenkamp revealed to Entertainment Weekly that more Dom is coming up. He spoke about working with Brian Dennehy and revealed that the story isn’t over yet. There will be a reckoning and viewers are anxiously waiting to see how this will all play out.

Twists and turns are plentiful now and as The Blacklist continues, more information will be unearthed. How far is Red willing to go to make sure Dom doesn’t talk? At this point, it is unlikely that Dom will be able to do much, but don’t count him out just yet. A little brush with death won’t stop Liz’s grandfather.

The Blacklist airs Friday nights at 8/7c on NBC.