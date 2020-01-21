Who is Diana Murphy on NCIS cast? Katie LeClerc guest stars

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Marine Staff Sergeant Diana Murphy on NCIS could be very recognizable to long-time television viewers. On Tuesday night, though, she joins the NCIS cast in a guest-starring role for the new episode.

The episode itself is called Sound Off and puts the NCIS team back into the field — including Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen), who appears to be getting pretty exhausted from covering two roles since the retirement of Dr. Mallard (David McCallum).

That overworked state for Palmer leads to one of the subplots of the episode, as he is going to be interviewing candidates who could become his assistant. Will he find the right choice among the applicants?

As for the synopsis of the episode itself, the NCIS team is going to be investigating the death of a man whose body was found at an unmanned aerial vehicle testing site. It is quickly revealed that this was not an accident.

Who is Diana Murphy on NCIS?

Actress Katie LeClerc guest stars on the January 21 episode of NCIS, taking on the role of Marine Staff Sergeant Diana Murphy. Very little was revealed specifically about this role ahead of time, as her character didn’t make it into the previews or the sneak peeks of the new episode.

Before coming to NCIS, LeClerc appeared on many shows in smaller roles, including Veronica Mars, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Community.

Fans of The Big Bang Theory may recognize LeClerc as Emily, the deaf girlfriend of Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), on a handful of episodes. She was quite funny on the show.

LeClerc is better known for playing Auburn Reed on Confess, but her most noteworthy role was as Daphne on more than 100 episodes of Switched at Birth. She starred on the show for its entire run with Vanessa Marano, Lea Thompson, and many other great cast members.

It’s fun to note that Marano has gone on to be a guest star on NCIS: New Orleans, so the ladies will have something else in common after the series finale of Switched at Birth concluded.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.