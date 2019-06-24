Who is Dance Moms star Brady Farrar?

Dance Moms fans already know Brady Farrar thanks to his presence on the new dance team for Season 8 of the Lifetime series.

Those who have watched Dance Moms for a while already know that Abby has always wanted a boy on her team, as she’s stated in the past that the teams who have boys on them get more attention.

In the past couple of weeks, his presence has caused quite a bit of discord between the mothers, as they feel as though Brady is the golden child of the dance studio.

But who is he?

There isn’t a ton of info about Brady but we know he is 14 years old and hails from Miami, Florida. While in Miami, he trains with Stars Dance Studio, where Dance Moms: Miami was filmed. Whether that had a bearing on Brady being cast for Dance Moms remains to be seen.

Brady Farrar started dancing at the tender age of 5 and his family moved around the country quite a bit during his early childhood. His father is in the military.

At 14, Brady already has an impressive resume. He won the Hope Award at the prestigious dance competition, Youth America Grand Prix. The Grand Prix is a competition in which many dancers receive scholarships or contracts to exclusive dance schools or companies.

He has two brothers and he and his mother, Tricia, appear on the show together.

Thus far, we’re not sure where his Dance Moms journey will take him, but one thing’s for sure – this kid’s got real talent.

Dance Moms airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.