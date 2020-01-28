Who is Chase Rice, the country music singer on The Bachelor?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Chase Rice, an American country music star, performed a private concert for Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor.

It’s not uncommon for The Bachelor to shine a spotlight on up-and-coming performers, but Chase is an established country musician.

Rice has sold over 1.6 million albums and has more than 1.1 billion total streams, so it’s no wonder that Peter was excited about his performance.

Additionally, Chase is a powerful force in Nashville, Tennessee, with his albums and music. He’s been on tour with Kenny Chesney and offered direct support during Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour in 2018. Chase is getting ready to hit the road with Brantley Gilbert in 2020.

Rice has released five studio albums; Friday Nights and Sunday Mornings from 2010, Dirt Road Communion from 2012, Ignite the Night from 2014, Lambs & Lions from 2017, and The Album, Pt. 1 from 2020.

Where is Chase Rice from?

Chase grew up in North Carolina on a farm near Asheville. However, he quickly realized that the farm life wasn’t for him, and he pursued adrenaline rushes where he could. For one, he landed a position as a rear tire carrier for Ryan Newman’s Nationwide series car.

“NASCAR and country music fans are often the same market so it was exciting when I got the first opportunity to step out from the pit crew and onto center stage,” Chase told Great American Country back in 2013. “The roar of the crowd that day is what keeps me jumping behind that microphone.”

Additionally, back in 2010, Chase appeared on Survivor: Nicaragua, where he was a runner-up. As he explains, he lost 30 pounds, and while he didn’t win the $1 million, it did provide him with songs to write.

While he did play football at a young age, he didn’t pursue a career in the NFL due to injury.

Victoria Fuller and Chase Rice’s history

During Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Chase performed a private concert on Peter’s one-on-one date with Victoria. As they were walking up to the show, she realized who was performing.

She was clearly in shock but continued to pretend that she didn’t know him. After the concert, she told Peter about her dating Chase before appearing on The Bachelor, something he took fairly well.

After the episode was filmed, Chase was asked about the rumors floating around about the concert, something Monsters & Critics covered at the time. He didn’t express his anger with producers.

However, he is now saying that he wasn’t expecting the run-in with Victoria, as he thought it would be an opportunity to promote his music.

“We spent a night together in Charlotte, she’s a cool chick, from what I know of her,” he said on Fitz in the Morning radio show, as reported by PEOPLE magazine. “You know, I got no problem with her. I got no problem with him. You know, I knew she was going on the show.”

As it turns out, Rice asked about this possibility happening before he said yes to appearing on The Bachelor.

“So I told my manager and my publicist, they were like, ‘don’t even worry about that,’” he said. “‘They’re not going to do that to you, that’s a weird coincidence, but they’re not gonna — there’s no way they would do that to you. They’ve never brought somebody else in like that, surprised the guest on the show.’”

He calls the producers’ actions unnecessary and over the top.

What Peter hasn’t learned yet are the stories about Victoria’s past, something Chase didn’t warn anyone about.

But there’s a reason why he may not have done that. According to Reality Steve, the two didn’t even really date. He tweets that they hooked up, and it was a “no dating” situation between the two.

Victoria is using the word “date” and “ex boyfriend” very loosely in this story. From everything I’ve heard, there was no dating happening between these two. They hooked up. Whatever fits the narrative. Hope Chase speaks on this now that episode has aired. Heard he’s not happy. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 28, 2020

Victoria made it seem like the two had a long relationship, and it was super awkward for her to dance with Peter in front of someone who she had a long past with. She even told producers she was experiencing a high level of anxiety.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.