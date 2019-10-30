Who got voted off Survivor tonight? Idols present huge advantage

Could the castaway who got voted off Survivor tonight be more surprising than past episodes of Season 39? Probably not. Island of the Idols has been all about the blindside and that included what took place during the last episode.

Last time, it was Tom Laidlaw who got blindsided. At least he didn’t have an idol still in his pocket, like what happened to Vince Moua and

Just 15 castaways remained in the running for the $1 million cash prize when the new episode began. The previews had made it look like the episode would be an emotional one, especially with someone new getting a chance to meet with the idols (Rob and Sandra).

Who got voted off Survivor tonight?

The Vokai Tribe lost the Team Immunity Challenge during this new episode. To refresh everyone, after the tribes were shaken up, the new Vokai Tribe was Aaron Meredith, Dan Spilo, Elizabeth Beisel, Elaine Stott, Jason Linden, Lauren Beck, Missy Byrd, and Tommy Sheehan.

Elaine used a voting advantage she gained from meeting with the idols earlier in the episode. It meant that her alliance could control who ended up getting voted off of Survivor tonight. That advantage was to cancel out a vote. She took away Jason’s vote.

When host Jeff Probst read the votes, two things happened. First, it became obvious that Elaine had established herself as someone on the block and at risk of going home. Second, it showed Elaine had made a really good game move.

By a vote of 4-3, Jason Linden was sent home. The other three votes went to Elaine, showing how close she was to getting sent out and how important having that advantage in her pocket turned out to be tonight.

There are now just 14 castaways left competing to become the Survivor 39 winner. A new episode will air on CBS next week, as the season starts to get into the really important elimination rounds.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.