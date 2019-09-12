Who goes home on Big Brother? Tonight someone joins BB21 jury

So, who goes home on Big Brother tonight? That’s the question that fans, viewers, Holly Allen, Jackson Michie, and Tommy Bracco all want to be answered. It’s a trick question from fans, as they go to the jury instead of home.

The power is in the hands of Cliff Hogg and Nicole Anthony, as they are the only houseguests with votes at the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony. It’s a tough choice, though, with lasting impacts on the game.

Tommy and Holly have each offered to make deals with the duo, and some of the terms are less believable than Jack Matthews getting named the Big Brother 21 winner.

Jackson also offered to make a final three deal with Nicole and Cliff, suggesting he would send Holly to the BB21 jury house. That scenario might not be a very believable outcome either.

Cliff- Do you want me to go up and see if the two of them are talking right now? Michie and Tommy? Nicole- I kind of wonder if they are. Cliff- I will pop up there and see #BB21 pic.twitter.com/CtD330QxEb — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) September 12, 2019

Who goes home on Big Brother? Live feeds answer?

Early on Thursday morning, around roughly 2:45 a.m. PT (house time), Cliff told Nicole what he would do if they were forced to make their vote right then. He was ready to keep Holly, which would mean evicting Tommy during the Thursday night episode.

The big takeaway from their final conversation, though, was that Nicole and Cliff were going to talk about it more “in the morning.” It wasn’t going to be a very restful night for anyone in the BB21 cast, especially since it seems like none of them are ready to hear the votes.

Jackson told Cliff and Nicole that Tommy had told him he was going to pitch to them he'd throw the HOH, and that they wouldn't be able to beat him (Tommy) at the end (I don't know if Tommy told him that? or if Jackson overheard it eavesdropping? messy) — hamsterwatch #bb21 (@hamsterwatch) September 12, 2019

There is going to be more campaigning during the day on Thursday, but it could also be a day of getting up late and napping before they all get ready for the eviction episode.

It’s still up in the air which direction that Nicole and Cliff are going with this vote, as they know how important it is to get it right.

Fans of the show have differing opinions on what the best move is to make here, with the short-term result being that either Holly or Tommy will be the only competitor against Nicole and Cliff at the next Head of Household Competition.

We may all have to tune in to the new episode to find out for sure who goes home on Big Brother next. It’s one of just six episodes left this summer.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.