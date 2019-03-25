25th March 2019 6:42 AM ET

A number of characters died on the latest episode of The Walking Dead. It was an emotional and elongated episode of the show, with the penultimate episode really raising the bar for Season 9.

In all, there were 10 notable characters who died on The Walking Dead last night. There were actually more than that, as an opening scene involved killing off several people from Hilltop that hadn’t been in an episode before. It was the ending of Season 9, episode 15 that was saved for the deaths of the main 10 characters.

It’s worth noting that in the comic books two more characters were supposed to die at the hands of the Whisperers. Rosita (who is pregnant) and King Ezekiel ended up surviving. 10 of their friends did not.

We are LIVE next week with #TWD Showrunner @AngelaKang, and Queen Carol herself, @mcbridemelissa! Stick around after the Season 9 FINALE of #TWD and the PREMIERE of Into The Badlands for an all NEW #TalkingDead pic.twitter.com/VRACbXZeJn — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) March 25, 2019

What happened on The Walking Dead last night?

Toward the end of the episode called The Calm Before, four main characters set off to see if there were any survivors from a wagon that had been ambushed by the Whisperers. Those characters were Daryl (played by Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Guirra), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura).

The group of four would all survive, but they were captured and Daryl was given a message by Alpha to stay away from their lands. She also noted that a marker had been set out, of which he was curious. When Daryl and the other three people came across Siddiq (Avi Nash), who was tied to a tree, Siddiq showed them what had happened.

The Whisperers had killed ten people and placed their heads on spikes as the new border.

Who died on The Walking Dead last night?

The highwaymen were the first three people to be shown as dead. Ozzy, Alek, and DJ didn’t last very long on the show, but they did have an impact in the short-term. Frankie (one of Negan’s former wives), Tammy (Brett Butler’s character that had adopted the baby), and Enid (Katelyn Nacon) were also murdered. As were teens Rodney and Addy, who had spent time with Henry in previous episodes.

As for the two characters who died that have the most impact, that would be Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Henry (Matt Lintz). Losing Tara and Henry is a big blow to the show, especially since this means Carol has been robbed of another child. Despite all the death, Alpha allowed Lydia to live, possibly so she could suffer emotionally.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.