Who died on Chicago P.D.?

Chicago P.D. returned last night after a devastating Season 5 finale left viewers broken. As Intelligence is reeling from the fallout of Voight’s (Jason Beghe) war with Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson), the struggle to heal is intense.

Even though Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) died last season, his death was heavily focused on during the Season 6 premiere of Chicago P.D. Fans watched as life nearly stood still in the fictional world. When Season 5 ended Al had just died and when Season 6 began, it had only been a week since his passing.

There was a lot of upset last season as closure with Al’s death wasn’t given to anyone. He was dead and that was that. All of that changed when a funeral for the fallen officer was held at the very end of the season premiere.

No one new died in the season opener of Chicago P.D. last night. The loss of Olinsky was carried over to give fans what they want and to put the consequences of his death into motion. Voight didn’t believe that his loyal friend would end up as collateral damage and yet, he did.

Using Al as the lesson for Voight wasn’t something anyone expected. In fact, Elias Koteas wasn’t ready to exit Chicago P.D. but the storyline wasn’t being changed. Even though no one died last night, Al’s death is going to be forever etched in the memory of long-time viewers.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC as part of the One Chicago block.