Who are the Married at First Sight babies?

Married at First Sight has created some great marriages. The couple who has lasted the longest is Season 1’s Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis.

These successful marriages have also resulted in some beautiful babies, with the parents all having a spin-off about adjusting to being parents after meeting each other for the first time at the altar. All of the babies born so far are girls.

Henley Grace Hehner

Season 1 couple, Jamie and Doug, were not only in the first season of the show, but they were also the first to have a baby. Their beautiful little girl, Henley Grace, was born in August 2017. The couple found out that they were pregnant with her on the day that their son, Jonathan Edward, was due.

The couple lost little Jonathan four months into Jamie’s pregnancy. Henley just found out that she is going to be a big sister. The couple is due in May 2020.

Laura Denise Pierre

Season 6 couple, Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, were the second couple to have a Married at First Sight daughter. Little Laura Denise, who was named after both Jephte and Shawniece’s mothers, was born in August 2018. Viewers saw Shawniece inform Jephte during the finale of Season 6 that she was expecting.

Mila Rose D’Amico

Mila Rose is the third baby to be born from a Married at First Sight Couple. Little Mila was born three weeks early in January 2019, to Season 5 couple, Ashley Peta and Anthony D’Amico. Ashley and Anthony are one of the most popular couples on the show.

Olivia Nicole Dodd

Season 7 couple, Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd, welcomed the fourth Married at First Sight daughter. Olivia Nicole was born in February 2019. She arrived right in time for her daddy’s birthday. Bobby and Danielle joined Anthony and Ashley, as well as Shawniece and Jephte on a spin-off, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? The show documented the three couples’ journey toward parenthood.