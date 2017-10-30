Who are Jonathan Fernandez and Trent Crews? Meet LHHNY’s first gay couple

Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: New York sees the introduction of the show’s first gay couple — Jonathan Fernandez and Trent Crews.

But who are they and what’s their backstory?

Image consultant Jonathan is a best friend of singer and reality star K.Michelle, and previously regularly appeared on her VH1 show K. Michelle: My Life as her BFF and “gay husband”.

He is a makeup artist and hair stylist and has worked with a whole host of celebrities over the years including Macy Gray, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Estelle and Martha Stewart, allowing him to become a star in his own right.

He has his own makeup line By Jonathan Cosmetics and got into a relationship with Trent Crews after moving back to New York after a career jet-setting around the globe. Jonathan also counts fellow LHHNY stars Yandy Smith-Harris and newbie Anais among his old friends.

I get to spend my birthday with these two bombshells!!! Love my @yandysmith and my @iamjuju_ A post shared by Jonathan Fernandez (@imsojonathan) on Jun 12, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Trent is an up-and-coming R&B singer originally from Ohio who moved to NYC to pursue his dream of making it big. He managed to land a deal after rubbing shoulders with everyone from Beyonce to Trey Songz but saw things fizzle out after he came out as gay.

He has since worked hard to fight against the adversity which he has faced due to his sexuality.

However, the Love & Hip Hop Season 8 trailer shows the pair come up against problems in their relationship when Jonathan catches Trent using Grindr. Will their relationship last the distance under the glare of the cameras?

Watch the pair in the LHHNY Season 8 trailer below:

Love & Hip Hop New York airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.