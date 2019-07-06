Where is BattleBots filmed 2019? Fans want to know where is BattleBots Arena

The Season 9 of BattleBots, the robot combat TV series in which contesting teams design remote-controlled machines that fight in tournament competition, premiered on Discovery Channel last month.

BattleBots Season 9, entitled Fighting Night, is hosted by the NFL sportscaster Chris Rose and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian, with Faruq Tauheed as ring/arena announcer. Jenny Taft is the pit reporter.

The series premiered on Comedy Central in August 2000 and ended in December 2002 after five seasons. ABC revived the series for Seasons 6 and 7 which aired on the network from June 2015 to September 2016. BattleBots Season 8, premiered on Discovery Channel in May 2018, with 20 episodes airing until October 2018.

Over the years BattleBots has acquired thousands of enthusiastic fans and passionate participants from all over the world, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., China, Russia, and New Zealand.

The contestants have designed and built scores of remote-controlled robots that go head-to-head in three-minutes-long fights with the goal of disabling or destroying each other.

The fights take place in an arena fitted with hazards, such as spike strips, kill saws, pulverizes, and hell raisers (pneumatic rams), which make the fights more unpredictable and exciting for viewers.

After BattleBots Season 9 premiered on Discovery Channel on Friday, June 7, old and new fans of the series have been asking questions about the ongoing season, including where BattleBots 2019 was filmed.

Where is BattleBots 2019 filmed?

BattleBots 2019 was filmed in a 1,000-seat arena at 2770 Industry Avenue in Lakewood, California. The filming took place from April 12 to April 22. Filming was done in two sessions, with the first session taking place from noon to 4 p.m., while the second session took place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, but there was no filming on April 15 and 19.

BattleBots airs Fridays at 8/7c on Discovery.