Where do the Alaskan Bush People live now?

It’s been a long time since we last saw the Alaskan Bush People on screen — so where do they live now?

The last time the Brown family appeared on air was on the Christmas special last December, while they were still living in Beverly Hills while matriarch Ami underwent treatment for her cancer.

At the end of the previous season, which ended last summer, it was revealed that the family were planning to move to Colorado to live.

Where are the Alaskan Bush People today?

There has been a big change since the Colorado plans were made, with the family now having moved to Omak, Washington.

At the time of writing they were staying at a $500,000 rental property there called The Lodge At Palmer Lake — having moved back in February.

It comes after Radar Online previously reported that patriarch Billy Brown paid $415,000 for a parcel of around 435 acres of land in the area, part of Okanogan County.

Filming for the new season is currently taking place, after having been delayed due to bad weather in the area meaning access roads were closed.

The family also reportedly suffered several health setbacks, including Noah having gallbladder surgery and Gabe suffering from a long flu-like illness.

The Lodge at Palmer Lake is set over 30 acres with 300ft of waterfront, and comprise 4 floors with over 6,000 sq ft of ground space and ten bedrooms.

The Alaskan Bush People family’s move there comes after Ami Brown was given the all-clear by doctors after month of gruelling cancer treatment.

It came after she was previously given just a 3 per cent chance of survival, with her lung cancer having metastasized to her back and chest.

Executive Vice President of Public Relations for Discovery Laurie Goldberg recently poured cold water on rumors that Alaskan Bush People had been cancelled, saying they were “totally fabricated and completely untrue”.

She added: “We are filming for the new season as we speak.”