Lauren Cohan as Maggie on The Walking Dead cast. Pic credit: AMC

Actress Lauren Cohan left The Walking Dead early in Season 9. While she started out the season as the Hilltop leader, Maggie has since left the current timeline of the show.

Viewers watching the show remember how Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) blew up a bridge to keep a horde of walkers from overrunning groups of survivors. It ended up being the finale episode for Rick and Maggie.

It was later revealed that Lincoln will play the character of Rick in some AMC films. These The Walking Dead movies will bridge a time jump that just took place in Season 9.

So, where did Maggie go on The Walking Dead?

After exchanging notes with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) for a span of time, Maggie left Hilltop to go help her build a community. The exact location and Maggie’s role has been shrouded in mystery.

This was a way to write the character of Maggie off the show but still leave an opening for actress Lauren Cohan to return to the show. It was a good move by the writers.

Why did Lauren Cohan leave The Walking Dead?

After joining The Walking Dead cast in Season 2 (2011), Lauren Cohan moved from a supporting character to one of the leaders on the show. She decided it was time to try something new, though, and has appeared in several films.

Cohan will now co-star on the new ABC show, Whiskey Cavalier.

The walkers are coming! #TWD returns TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/R1xuGyg59Z — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 11, 2019

Recently, Cohan has given some credence to rumors that she would take part in a Walking Dead spin-off. That would certainly be an exciting way to show off a new corner of this universe.

For now, Maggie and Lauren Cohan aren’t part of The Walking Dead cast, and the Whisperers have arrived.

The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.