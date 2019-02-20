When will Queer Eye Season 3 premiere on Netflix?

Queer Eye is coming back to Netflix on March 15 with an exciting third season.

The first season of the rebooted series aired on February 7, 2018, with eight episodes while the second quickly followed, premiering just four months later — on June 15, 2018.

Even though Netflix hasn’t revealed how many episodes will be in Season 3, it is a good bet that it could be another eight episodes.

Netflix shared the news that Queer Eye was coming back on the show’s Instagram account, which currently boasts over 1 million followers.

For Season 3, viewers will travel with the gang to Kansas City, Missouri to help people live their best lives with the help of the Queer Eye experts.

Missouri is design-expert Bobby Berk’s home state, a place he left about 20 years ago. It will be interesting to see the state through his eyes, revealing how it changed over the past two decades.

One major difference from the first two seasons is that Berk revealed that Season 3 will actually be a mix of both men and women who will receive their help, not just men as in previous seasons.

The show stars Antoni Porowski, a food and wine expert, Tan France, a fashion expert, Karamo Brown, a culture expert, Bobby Berk, who is an expert in design and Jonathan Van Ness, best known for his grooming expertise.

The show is based on the previous hit series, Queer Eye For the Straight Guy, which aired on Bravo for five seasons.

Queer Eye Season 3 will premiere on March 15, 2019, on Netflix.