When will Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller be released from prison?

With Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller currently serving time for financial crimes, fans have been asking when she will be released from prison.

Abby — whose final moments before she was incarcerated were shown on a spinoff earlier this year — was sentenced to 366 days in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

She is currently behind bars at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, CA.

She entered prison on July 12, so if she served the exact length of her sentence she would be released next summer on Friday, July 13, 2018.

However, prisoners in federal institutions generally serve 85 per cent of their sentence, meaning Abby would spend just over 10 months in prison before a short stint in a halfway house.

If she served exactly 85 per cent of her prison sentence, she would be released on Saturday, May 19, 2018 — 10 months and seven days into her sentence.

Several factors can affect the exact date of release, so this is not guaranteed to be the date she is let out, but it is likely to be around then, or slightly before or after.

Abby was first charged in October 2015 with trying to hide $775,000 of income from her TV shows and other ventures in secret bank accounts between 2012 to 2013.

It’s was also alleged she divided $120,000 in Australian revenue into separate bags and got friends to carry it into the United States for her.

The court case came about after she filed for bankruptcy admitting she owed more than $400,000 in unpaid taxes in December 2010.

As well as her prison sentence, Abby was ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and forfeit $120,000.

Is this the end of the road for Abby and the girls? Posted by Dance Moms on Monday, September 18, 2017

Dance Moms airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.