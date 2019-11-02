When is The Morning Show Episode 4 release date on Apple TV Plus?

Critics and viewers are talking quite a bit about The Morning Show, a new original drama series that arrived on Apple TV Plus. It’s considered the flagship series for the new Apple streaming service.

Thanks to a trio of stars and great supporting cast, it has grabbed plenty of attention. With the show just recently debuting, it has viewers wondering about when to watch again, and again.

When is Episode 4 release date for The Morning Show?

The first three episodes of The Morning Show officially debuted on Apple TV Plus on Friday, November 1. The premiere episode is called “In the Dark Night of the Soul it’s Always 3:30 in the Morning” and it is just over an hour in length. The subsequent episodes checked in at 55 minutes, and 53 minutes, respectively.

Apple TV Plus will release future episodes of the series on Fridays. It’s not the same setup that Netflix or Amazon gives viewers where binge-watching is available.

The Morning Show Episode 4 release date is Friday, November 8. Episode 5 comes out on Friday, November 15 and Episode 6 will arrive on Friday, November 22. Below are all of the upcoming release dates for Season 1 of the series.

The Morning Show release schedule:

Episode 1: Friday, Nov. 1

Episode 2: Friday, Nov 1

Episode 3: Friday, Nov. 1

Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 8

Episode 5: Friday, Nov. 15

Episode 6: Friday, Nov. 22

Episode 7: Friday, Nov. 29

Episode 8: Friday, Dec. 6

Episode 9: Friday, Dec. 13

Episode 10: Friday, Dec. 20

What is The Morning Show on Apple TV Plus?

The Morning Show brings Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell to a new drama that examines those daily wakeup programs America watches, as well as the controversy that comes with them. The show is based on the book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, by Brian Stelter.

Aniston is the lead and she plays host Alex Levy. Carrell is Mitch Kessler, a former host fired from the show over sexual misconduct allegations. Witherspoon plays a local West Virginia reporter named Bradley Jackson who gets caught up in the drama.

Viewers can watch the first two episodes of The Morning Show free of charge on Apple TV Plus. However, it will require having the Apple TV app installed on a compatible device. Most of Apple’s updated devices allow for it. Some Fire TV Sticks, Roku, and Smart TVs also will allow Apple TV to work.

Apple TV Plus is available for a week for free to all subscribers. Those who decide to remain a subscriber after that time will pay $4.99 per month for the streaming service. See more details about the service at the Apple website.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Viewers can watch The Morning Show every Friday on Apple TV Plus.